 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Virat Kohli "Proud" As India Women's Team Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final

Updated: 05 March 2020 12:47 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

The cricket fraternity congratulated Indian women's team after they qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup final.

Virat Kohli "Proud" As India Womens Team Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
Women's T20 World Cup: India and England's semi-final clash was washed out without a ball being bowled. © ICC

The Indian women's team entered their maiden T20 World Cup final after rain washed out their semi-final clash against England in Sydney on Thursday. India were through to the final as they finished their group on top with four wins out of four games. After Indian women's team sealed a berth in the final, cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. India men's team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the women's team and wished them luck for the final. "Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Indian men's team's limited over mainstay KL Rahul also extended his wishes to the women's team on reaching the final of the tournament for the first time.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls @BCCIWomen," KL Rahul tweeted.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go," Suresh Raina said on Twitter.

"Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup. A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay," former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

Former India women's T20I captain Mithali Raj also took to Twitter to congratulate the team for securing a place in the final of the tournament. 

After the match was washed out, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the semifinals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by host Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.

"Unfortunate we didn't get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea," said Kaur.

India will now face the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground later in the day.

In case we witness another washout, South Africa will go through to the final on the virtue of most wins in their group.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women England Women England Women Women's T20 World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina VVS Laxman Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli congratulated India women's team for entering T20 World Cup final
  • India and England's semi-final clash was washed out in Sydney
  • India qualified for the final as they finished their group on top
Related Articles
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Keeps Hold Of 2nd Position, India Retain Top Spot Despite New Zealand Drubbing
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Keeps Hold Of 2nd Position, India Retain Top Spot Despite New Zealand Drubbing
Tim Southee Defends Virat Kohlis On-Field Behaviour In 2nd Test
Tim Southee Defends Virat Kohli's On-Field Behaviour In 2nd Test
Virat Kohlis Reflexes Have Slowed, Needs To Practice More: Kapil Dev On Batting Failure In New Zealand
Virat Kohli's Reflexes Have Slowed, Needs To Practice More: Kapil Dev On Batting Failure In New Zealand
Ranji Trophy: Ishan Porel Can Get Batsmen Like Virat Kohli Out, Says Arun Lal
Ranji Trophy: Ishan Porel Can Get Batsmen Like Virat Kohli Out, Says Arun Lal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.