The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only team to win all their group matches, finishing on top of Group A. After bossing the group games, India will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time in tournament's history. England, on the other hand, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the fact that they have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which resulted in India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 10:33 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
England team are hoping to get a game!England camp is worried as rain continues in Sydney. If the match gets called-off, India will go through to the finals as they finished on top in the group stage.
No sign up a let up in Sydney
We need a toss by 5.36am (UK) to keep our #T20WorldCup hopes alive.
- 09:58 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
Live scenes are not encouraging!The covers are still on at the Sydney Cricket Ground as we await an official conformation on the start of play.
The current scene at the SCG #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG
- 09:43 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
India's road to semi-final!India started their campaign with a big win over the defending champions Australia in the tournament opener. Harmanpreet Kaur then led her side to a comfortable win over Bangladesh. India were involved in a thrilling contest against New Zealand and eventually won that match by three runs on the last ball of the game. The Indian women's team then made short work of Sri Lanka as they won their last group stage game by seven wickets.
- 08:54 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
Here are the scenarios to get a game in Syndey!To get a 10-over per side game, the toss must be held before 11:06 AM IST and the game should start before 11:21 AM IST.
India v England weather update
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
We will keep you updated as the day progresses.
- 08:22 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
The covers are on!Not a good sight from the Sydney Cricket Ground at the moment as the covers are on and we are likely to see a delayed start to the first semi-final.
In all likelihood #T20WorldCup semi finals will be delayed. The India @BCCIWomen vs England match will have to start no later than 4:49pm AEDT, which is 11:39 am