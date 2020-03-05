 
LIVE Score, India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India-England Match Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Sydney

Updated:05 March 2020 10:47 IST
IND vs ENG Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: India are the only undefeated team in the tournament.

India vs England Live Score: The toss has been delayed due to rain in Sydney. © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only team to win all their group matches, finishing on top of Group A. After bossing the group games, India will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time in tournament's history. England, on the other hand, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the fact that they have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which resulted in India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

  • 10:47 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    India through to the final!

    Match has been abandoned due to rain in Sydney and India have qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final.
  • 10:33 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    England team are hoping to get a game!

    England camp is worried as rain continues in Sydney. If the match gets called-off, India will go through to the finals as they finished on top in the group stage.
  • 10:20 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    India and South Africa can make history!

    There is no reserve day for the semi-finals of Women's T20 World Cup and if both the matches are washed out, we will see two first-time finalists. 
  • 10:13 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Poonam Yadav has most wickets in the tournament!

    India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is the most successful bowler in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. She has picked up nine wickets in four matches. 
  • 09:58 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Live scenes are not encouraging!

    The covers are still on at the Sydney Cricket Ground as we await an official conformation on the start of play.
  • 09:43 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    India's road to semi-final!

    India started their campaign with a big win over the defending champions Australia in the tournament opener. Harmanpreet Kaur then led her side to a comfortable win over Bangladesh. India were involved in a thrilling contest against New Zealand and eventually won that match by three runs on the last ball of the game. The Indian women's team then made short work of Sri Lanka as they won their last group stage game by seven wickets. 
  • 09:08 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Toss delayed due to rain!

    It is raining in Sydney and the toss has been delayed. If we don't get any action on the day, India will go through to the final.
  • 08:54 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Here are the scenarios to get a game in Syndey!

    To get a 10-over per side game, the toss must be held before 11:06 AM IST and the game should start before 11:21 AM IST.
  • 08:22 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    The covers are on!

    Not a good sight from the Sydney Cricket Ground at the moment as the covers are on and we are likely to see a delayed start to the first semi-final.
  • 08:18 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup between India and England. 
