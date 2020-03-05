 
"Wanted To Witness A Great Match": Anushka Sharma's Tweet For Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Hearts

Updated: 05 March 2020 13:31 IST

The Indian women's team entered the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for the first time after their semi-final clash with England at Sydney was washed out.

The match was washed out without a ball being bowled in Sydney. © AFP

Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma won hearts of many after she wished India women's team for reaching the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday. Many fans were surprised that the Bollywood actress was following the cricket tournament closely and eagerly "wanted to witness a great match". Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, India qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time in their history after the semi-final match against England washed out without a ball being bowled in Sydney.

"Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals! But nonetheless, we will take this with both hands as well. Cannot wait for the 8th of March," Anushka Sharma said on Twitter.

India qualified for the final on the virtue of topping their group table as they won all four matches of their group stage in the ICC mega event.

In the other semi-final, Australia will take on South Africa at the same venue. However, another washout on Thursday will ensure India face South Africa in the final as the latter topped their group points table before the knockout stage.

Virat Kohli was "proud" of the India women's team as he said in a tweet: "Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals."

The persistent rain was highly anticipated in Sydney on Thursday. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down Cricket Australia's request to have a reserve day for the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts revealed that the ICC declined the request under tournament rules.

"We've asked the question (on a reserve day)," Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying on the radio station 'SEN'.

"It's not part of the playing conditions and we respect that. We're optimistic based on the drainage at the SCG combined with a weather forecast that is not perfect but not terrible either," he added.

The Women's T20 World Cup final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

