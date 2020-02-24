India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Confident India Take On Unpredictable Bangladesh
Updated:24 February 2020 13:37 IST
IND vs BAN Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: India are high on confidence after successfully defending a low total against four-time champion Australia in the first match of the tournament.
IND vs BAN T20I Live Score: India began campaign beating Australia in the tournament opener. © Twitter
Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup. In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record and a win on Monday will take them closer to the knock-out rounds from the five-team group. (LIVE SCOERCARD)
Live Score Updates Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh Match, straight from W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women Bangladesh Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Women's T20 World Cup Cricket India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 6 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.