India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face Hosts Australia In Tough Opener
Updated:21 February 2020 10:11 IST
Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup: India begin their quest for elusive ICC silverware with possibly one of the toughest matches of their campaign when they take on powerful hosts Australia.
IND vs AUS T20I Live Cricket Score: India take on hosts Australia in the tournament opener. © AFP
The Indian women's T20 World Cup squad begin their quest for elusive ICC silverware with possibly one of the toughest matches of their campaign when they take on powerful hosts Australia in the first match in Sydney. India, who had begun the tri-series against Australia and England prior to the World Cup with quite a bang, began to peter out towards the end and holes began to show, though they did make the final. These gaps they will have to plug in order to have a realistic chance in the tournament. Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Of India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup, straight from Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
