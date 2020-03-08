 
Live Score, India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Deepti Sharma Takes 2 Wickets In One Over

Updated:08 March 2020 13:42 IST
IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Score: Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney added 115 runs for the opening wicket.

Live Score, India vs Australia, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final: Deepti Sharma Takes 2 Wickets In One Over
India vs Australia Live Score: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney got Australia off to a flying start. © Twitter

Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the Women's T20 World Cup final against India on Sunday at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Top-ranked Australia, the defending champions, are targeting a fifth title, while India are playing in their first final. Organisers are hoping more than 90,000 fans will cram the cavernous stadium, with pop superstar Katy Perry playing two songs before the match and a fuller concert afterwards. "It looks like a really good wicket, the crowd is amazing," said Australian skipper Meg Lanning, whose team lost to India in the tournament's opening match before bouncing back to win the rest of their group games. "We're looking forward to it. We're as ready as we can be today." India head into their maiden final unbeaten, on the back of the exploits of teenage opener Shafali Verma, their spin bowlers and the pace of Shikha Pandey. "We also wanted to bat first but we are quite confident chasing so if our bowlers do a job it will be good for us," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates of India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

  • 13:39 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Meg Lanning departs for 16!

    Meg Lanning shuffles across, goes wide of off stump but hits it straight to the square leg fielder. She goes for 16.
  • 13:37 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    12 runs off 16th over!

    Radha Yadav gave away 12 runs in the 16th over of the innings as Australia go past 150-run mark.
  • 13:35 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Back to back boundaries for Mooney!

    Back to back boundaries for Beth Mooney and Australia are on course for a massive total.
  • 13:34 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Beth Mooney comes down the pitch and lofts the ball over the infield to begin the over with a boundary.
  • 13:32 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Fifty for Beth Mooney!

    Beth Mooney taps the ball on the off side and completes a quick single, bringing up her 9th T20I fifty.
  • 13:31 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Wide!

    Poonam Yadav bowls a wayward delivery down leg stump and Meg Lanning fails to make most of it but umpire stretches his arms to signal a wide.
  • 13:28 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Beth Mooney takes a couple of steps down the track and hits it over covers and collects a boundary.
  • 13:27 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Deepti Sharma bowls wide and Meg Lanning cuts it ferociously off the backfoot and Jemimah Rodrigues' diving effort goes in vain as the ball rolls over the fence.
  • 13:25 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Just six runs from 13th over!

    Given the circumstances, Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls a tidy over conceding just six runs in the 13th over.
  • 13:23 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Australia skipper Meg Lanning gets off the mark in style with a boundary. 
  • 13:20 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Alyssa Healy departs after scoring 75 off 39 balls!

    Alyssa Healy comes down the track, trying to go all the way, but hits it straight to long-on fielder. She goes for 75 off just 39 balls.
  • 13:19 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    23 runs from the 11th over!

    Shikha Pandey gave away 23 runs in the 11th over as Australia went past 100 runs.
  • 13:17 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Three sixes in a row!

    Shikha Pandey bowls wide and Alyssa Healy hit it over extracover fence to make it three sixes in a row.
  • 13:16 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Six!

    Alyssa Healy comes down the track and clears the long-off fence for a back-to-back six.
  • 13:15 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    SIX! 100 up for Australia!

    Alyssa Healy swings and swings it hard and manages to clear the long-on fence for a six, bringing up 100-run stand for the opening wicket.
  • 13:13 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Shikha Pandey bowls short and wide and Beth Mooney uses the pace and guides it away from the backward point fielder and it runs away to the fence.
  • 13:13 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Australia 91/0 after 10 overs!

    12 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Radha Yadav as Australia reach 91/0 at the half-way mark.
  • 13:09 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Fifty for Alyssa Healy!

    Alyssa Healy comes down the track and lofts it over bowler's head for a boundary, bringing up her 12th T20I fifty.
  • 13:07 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Nine runs off the 9th over!

    Poonam Yadav gave away nine runs in the 9th over of the innings, including a boundary, as Australia reach 79/0.
  • 13:05 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Beth Mooney comes down the track and hits it over mid-on fielder for a boundary.
  • 13:04 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    16 runs from 8th over!

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who had bowled brilliantly thus far, conceded two sixes and gave away 16 runs in 8th over of the innings.
  • 13:02 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Back to back sixes!

    Alyssa Healy is on fire. She came down track and cleared the long-on fence with ease off  successive deliveries. 
  • 13:01 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    In the air, falls safe!

    Alyssa Healy comes down the track but mistimes her shot, luckily for her it fall safely and she comes back for two runs.
  • 12:59 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Just five runs from 7th over!

    Poonam Yadav comes into the attack and curbs the run flow, conceding just five runs in her first over.
  • 12:57 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    50 up for Australia!

    Beth Mooney taps Poonam Yadav's delivery for a single, bringing up 50 runs for Australia in 6.1 overs.
  • 12:56 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    END OF POWERPLAY! AUS 49/0!

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls a brilliant sixth over, conceding just two runs, to pull things back for India in the last over of the powerplay.
  • 12:52 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Beth Mooney ends the over with a gorgeous boundary through covers.
  • 12:52 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Poor fielding gifts four runs!

    Beth Mooney uses the width and guides it towards third man and Poonam Pandey makes a complete mess of it, gifting Australia four runs.
  • 12:51 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Brilliant stop!

    Alyssa Healy smashes the ball ferociously but Smriti Mandhana makes a brilliant diving effort to save a certain boundary. 
  • 12:48 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Dropped!

    Beth Mooney hits it straight to Rajeshwari Gayakwad and she has spilled a simple chance. Both the Australian openers have got a life each. India's fielding has been abysmal to say the least.
  • 12:46 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Beth Mooney uses her feet, comes down the track and lofts Rajeshwari Gayakwad's delivery over the infield on the off-side for her first boundary. The timing on that shot was just immaculate.
  • 12:44 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Deepti Sharma errs in her line and Alyssa Healy makes most of it by paddle-sweeping it deftly towards fine-leg fence to end the over with a boundary.
  • 12:43 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Beth Mooney is playing sensibly here. She is playing the ball with soft hands and stealing quick singles to bring her explosive partner on strike. 

  • 12:42 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Deepti Sharma to continue!

    Harmanpret Kaur persists with Deepti Sharma despite she conceding so many runs in her first over.
  • 12:40 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Nine runs from 2nd over!

    Alyssa Healy smashed two more boundaries in the second over to make it a nine-run over. 
  • 12:39 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Alyssa Healy is dealing only in boundaries. Shikha Pandey dropped the ball short and Healy smacked it over covers fielder for another boundary. 
  • 12:38 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Alyssa Healy lofts Shikha Pandey's delivery over mid-off and collects her fourth boundary.
  • 12:36 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Alyssa Healy comes dancing down the track and hits it through covers to end the over with a boundary. 14 runs came off the first over. 
  • 12:35 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Dropped!

    Alyssa Healy hits it straight to Shafali Verma fielding at cover and she fails to grab it with both hands, gifting her a life.
  • 12:34 (IST)Mar 08, 2020

    Four!

    Deepti Sharma bowls short and wide and Alyssa Healy guides it towards the third man region for her second boundary.
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Australia Women Australia Women Harmanpreet Kaur Meg Lanning Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne Cricket Ground Women's T20 World Cup Cricket India Women vs Australia Women, Final Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    "Chak De Phatte": Akshay Kumars Wish For Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India Ahead Of Womens T20 World Cup Final
    Womens T20 World Cup: Melbourne Weather Expected To Stay Clear During India-Australia Title Clash
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Wishes Ahead of India-Australia Womens T20 World Cup Final
    Womens T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Says Nothing To Separate India And Australia Ahead Of Final
    Womens T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
