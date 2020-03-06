 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Compares Six-Year-Old Girl To Sachin Tendulkar. Watch

Updated: 06 March 2020 12:43 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee bowled a few deliveries to six-year-old Taanisha Sen and was impressed with her batting prowess.

Womens T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Compares Six-Year-Old Girl To Sachin Tendulkar. Watch
Taanisha Sen, 6, played a couple of impressive cricketing shots against Brett Lee. © Twitter

Women's T20 World Cup is in last phase and India will take on the defending champions Australia in the title clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Ahead of the summit clash, T20 World Cup's official Twitter handle on Friday posted a video of a six-year-old girl showcasing her batting skills against former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee. Taanisha Sen, 6, played a straight drive first and when Brett Lee asked her to pull the ball, she aced the shot. Impressed with the youngster, Brett Lee compared her to India batting great Sachin Tendulkar. "I'm nervous, it's like I'm seeing Sachin Tendulkar as a girl when he was six. This is incredible," Brett Lee said in the video.

"A six-year-old, holding her own against @BrettLee_58. @Neroli_Meadows introduces us to a star of the future, @Taanisha_Sen," the video was captioned by T20 World Cup's Twitter handle.

When asked about her favourite shot, the six-year-old revealed that she likes playing the cover drive.

Taanisha, later in the video, revealed that India opening batter Smriti Mandhana is her favourite cricketer.

Lee was excited to see a six-year-old girl with such vast range of shots. The fast bowler said that he can't wait to watch her play for her country.

"I can't see a reason why she can't go on to represent her country," Lee said.

On Thursday, India entered their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their semi-final clash against England was washed out due to rain.

India qualified for the finals as they finished their group on the top with four wins out of four games.

In the second semi-final hosts Australia defeated South Africa by five runs to seal a place in the final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Brett Lee Brett Lee Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brett Lee was impressed with 6-year-old Taanisha Sen's batting prowess
  • Lee compared the young girl to India batting great Sachin Tendulkar
  • India will face defending champions Australia in the Women's T20 WC final
Related Articles
"Ridiculous": Brett Lee Slams ICCs Decision To Ban Kagiso Rabada
"Ridiculous": Brett Lee Slams ICC's Decision To Ban Kagiso Rabada
Australia Cricket Legends To "Come Out Of Retirement" For Bushfire Relief Match
Australia Cricket Legends To "Come Out Of Retirement" For Bushfire Relief Match
Watch: Wasim Akram Gifts Brett Lee Special Cricket Ball, Latter Asks "Was This Your Secret?"
Watch: Wasim Akram Gifts Brett Lee Special Cricket Ball, Latter Asks "Was This Your Secret?"
Brett Lee All Smiles After "Bumping Into" Movie Co-Star In India
Brett Lee All Smiles After "Bumping Into" Movie Co-Star In India
Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys "Ridiculous", Says Brett Lee
Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys "Ridiculous", Says Brett Lee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.