Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Women's T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 20 February 2020 16:49 IST
India will be seeking consistency, something they lack desperately, as they begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a dauting opener against Australia.

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning. © AFP

The Indian women's T20 World Cup squad begin their quest for elusive ICC silverware with possibly one of the toughest matches of their campaign when they take on powerful hosts Australia in the first match in Sydney on Friday. India, who had begun the tri-series against Australia and England prior to the World Cup with quite a bang, began to peter out towards the end and holes began to show, though they did make the final. These gaps they will have to plug in order to have a realistic chance in the tournament. Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final.

When is the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on February 21, Friday.

Where will the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Spotless Stadium, Sydney.

What time does the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs India Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India will play Australia in the first match of the Women's T20 World Cup
  • The match will be played at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney
  • India will be looking to improve their consistency
