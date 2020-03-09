 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Watch: Australia Players Celebrate Women's T20 World Cup Win By Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry

Updated: 09 March 2020 11:54 IST

Australian women's cricket team showed off their dance moves as they celebrated their T20 World Cup triumph with pop star Katy Perry.

Watch: Australia Players Celebrate Womens T20 World Cup Win By Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry
Australian players celebrated Women's T20 World Cup triumph with Katy Perry. © Twitter

Australian women's cricket team won their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating India in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. After the match, the Australian players shared the stage with American pop star Katy Perry to celebrate their record-extending title victory. Some of the players even took the centre-stage and enthralled the audience with their electric dance moves. Katy Perry, who set the tone for the historic finale with her electrifying performance, encouraged the players to show-off their dancing skills, and one player who stood out was Sophie Molineux. Sharing a video of the the celebration, Cricket Australia tweeted: "World Cup champion and dance sensation Sophie Molineux had quite the night with her new mate Katy Perry! #T20WorldCup".

In the video, Molineux can be heard explaining her feelings about last night's performance and the surreal experience of sharing the stage with the pop icon.

"Yeah, I woke up and had to watch it three or four times to get my head around the fact that I was for one -- out there with Katy Perry, and two dancing and pretty much taking her off stage so I could take centre stage. But she was awesome with us, She embraced the fact that she had 15 other back-up dancers with her. But yeah, it was pretty special," Molineux said in the video.

Australia, playing in front of their home crowd, outplayed India in all three departments of the game.

Australia batted with great intent from the ball one and never allowed India to get back in the game and posted 184/4 --the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final be it men's or women's cricket.

Australia bowlers also bowled brilliantly and bundled India out for 99 runs, thus clinching the final by 85 runs for their fifth title.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Women Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Australian players shared the stage with American pop star Katy Perry
  • The players showed off their dance moves as they celebrated their victory
  • One player who stood out was Sophie Molineux
Related Articles
"Really Felt For Shafali Verma, Seeing Her In Tears Was Tough", Says Brett Lee
"Really Felt For Shafali Verma, Seeing Her In Tears Was Tough", Says Brett Lee
Womens T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav Lone Indian In Team Of The Tournament, Shafali Verma Included As 12th Player
Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav Lone Indian In Team Of The Tournament, Shafali Verma Included As 12th Player
Womens T20 World Cup: Not The Time For Post-Mortem, Says Jhulan Goswami After Indias Loss
Women's T20 World Cup: Not The Time For Post-Mortem, Says Jhulan Goswami After India's Loss
Womens T20 World Cup: Australia Overcame Lots Of Bumps On The Way To Win 5th Title, Says Meg Lanning
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia Overcame Lots Of Bumps On The Way To Win 5th Title, Says Meg Lanning
"Need To Play With More Focus In Big Games", Says Harmanpreet Kaur After Losing T20 World Cup Final
"Need To Play With More Focus In Big Games", Says Harmanpreet Kaur After Losing T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.