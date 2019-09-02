 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India Look To Wrap Up Windies Early For Series Win

Updated:02 September 2019 18:19 IST
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: If India win the second Test and the two-match series, Virat Kohli will become the most successful Indian Test team captain.

West Indies vs India Live Cricket Score: Ishant Sharma dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 3. © AFP

Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies on day three of the second Test on Sunday. The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India's second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 157 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen. The West Indies were 45 for two at stumps and with their batsmen showing very little application in the series, the hosts are unlikely to get anywhere close to the massive target. Interestingly, India had decided against enforcing the follow-on despite gaining a 299-run lead by bowling out the West Indies for 117 an hour into the morning session. India, captained by Virat Kohli, struggled against top quality fast bowling from the West Indies and laboured to 73 for four in 37 overs at tea. However, the momentum was back with India in the final session where Rahane and Vihari extended their good run in the series. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 4, Straight From Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

