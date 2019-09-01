Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari scored a maiden ton to take the visitors to a commanding position in the second Test against the West Indies. Bumrah (6/16) on Saturday produced a lethal opening spell and rattled West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over to leave West Indies tottering at 87 for seven at stumps. Bumrah made inroads into West Indies line-up in the seventh over by inducing an edge from John Campbell, which Rishabh Pant accepted gleefully. An over later, Bumrah was at his lethal best as he picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in three consecutive balls to register his name in the record books. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bumrah credited Kohli for his hat-trick!Jasprit Bumrah credited Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his first hat-trick in Test cricket. Read here:
Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 3 of 2nd Test between West Indies and India straight from Sabina Park, Jamaica. Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test century followed by Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul put India on the driver's seat at stumps on Day 2 as the West Indies are struggling to avoid follow-on.