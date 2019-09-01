 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Looks To Add To Windies' Misery

Updated:01 September 2019 19:29 IST

WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: West Indies need to score 130 more to avoid follow-on, with only three wickets left.

West Indies vs India Live cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah decimated Windies top-order on Day 2. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari scored a maiden ton to take the visitors to a commanding position in the second Test against the West Indies. Bumrah (6/16) on Saturday produced a lethal opening spell and rattled West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over to leave West Indies tottering at 87 for seven at stumps. Bumrah made inroads into West Indies line-up in the seventh over by inducing an edge from John Campbell, which Rishabh Pant accepted gleefully. An over later, Bumrah was at his lethal best as he picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in three consecutive balls to register his name in the record books. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 3, Straight from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

  • 19:29 (IST)Sep 01, 2019

    Bumrah credited Kohli for his hat-trick!

    Jasprit Bumrah credited Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his first hat-trick in Test cricket. Read here:
  • 17:44 (IST)Sep 01, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 3 of 2nd Test between West Indies and India straight from Sabina Park, Jamaica. Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test century followed by Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul put India on the driver's seat at stumps on Day 2 as the West Indies are struggling to avoid follow-on.
    Comments
