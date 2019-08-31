West Indies captain Jason Holder eventually won the battle with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli but the tourists were still well-placed at 264 for five at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test of the series at Sabina Park on Friday. Pursuing a victory which would lift him ahead of MS Dhoni as his country's most successful Test captain ever with 28 wins, apart from sweeping the two-match series of course, Kohli led a workmanlike effort from India's top order with a carefully crafted innings of 76. His dismissal by Holder in the day's final session, caught at the wicket after four hours at the crease during which he faced 163 deliveries and struck ten fours, appeared to give the West Indies an opening to limit their opponents' progress in Jamaica. However, Hanuma Vihari (42 not out) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (27 not out) stayed together to the close to leave the home side with considerable work still to do in India's first innings as they seek a series-levelling victory following a humiliating 318-run defeat in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier. Vihari and Pant resume on the second morning with their sixth-wicket partnership already worth 62 runs. (Live Scorecard)