 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Departs Early On Day Four Against Windies

Updated:25 August 2019 19:24 IST

WI vs IND 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane smashed fifties against the West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test.

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Departs Early On Day Four Against Windies
West Indies vs India LIVE cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli shared an unbeaten 104-run stand. © AFP

Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Saturday. After a career-defining 81 in the first innings, Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while Kohli was batting on 51 as India reached 185 for three at stumps on the third day of the match. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach's bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century of his career. Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position in the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, Straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,North Sound, Antigua.

  • 19:24 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    200 up for India!

    Hanuma Vihari cuts that one past point and the Indian pair comes back for three. With that, 200 up for India as they lead the West Indies by 275 runs.
  • 19:23 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    West Indies are off to a good start!

    Five overs have been bowled in the day and the West Indies have given away just 12 runs while picking up the important wicket of Virat Kohli.
  • 19:10 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Hanuma Vihari is the new man in!

    Hanuma Vihari walks out at number five.
  • 19:08 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Big wicket for the West Indies!

    Roston Chase removes Virat Kohli as the Indian captain gets a leading edge that went to John Campbell who made no mistake.
  • 18:59 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    The players walk out!

    Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli walk out to the middle to resume India's innings.
  • 18:13 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the day four of the 1st Test between India and the West Indies. India lead the hosts by 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and Virat Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane are batting on 51 and 53 respectively.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Chamani Seneviratna Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st Test Cricket
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    "Disappointed" KL Rahul Says "Technique Is Overrated", Patience Key For Him
    "Disappointed" KL Rahul Says "Technique Is Overrated", Patience Key For Him
    1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Take India To Commanding Position Over West Indies On Day 3
    1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Take India To Commanding Position Over West Indies On Day 3
    West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Help India Take 260 Runs Lead At Stumps
    West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli Help India Take 260 Runs Lead At Stumps
    India To Wear Black Armbands Against West Indies To Condole Arun Jaitley
    India To Wear Black Armbands Against West Indies To Condole Arun Jaitley's Death
    Ravindra Jadeja Unconcerned By "What Others Think", Happy To Repay Captain
    Ravindra Jadeja Unconcerned By "What Others Think", Happy To Repay Captain's Faith
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 19 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.