Virat Kohli, after rubbishing all the rumours of rift between him and Rohit Sharma in the pre-departure press conference, tweeted a group picture featuring him and several other team members before boarding a flight to Miami. "Miami Bound," Kohli captioned the picture. From Miami, the Indian players will head to Florida, the venue for the first two T20 Internationals against the West Indies. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted a picture of him and his batting opening partner Rohit Sharma before leaving for the West Indies tour.

All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man! @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2ypHn8WNVR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2019

Dhawan is all set to play his first international match after recovering from a thumb injury which ended his World Cup 2019 campaign.

Earlier, Virat Kohli addressed the reporters in the pre-departure conference and answered questions regarding the newly-minted ICC Test Championship, the World Cup defeat and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Indian skipper categorically denied any rumours of a rift between him and Rohit Sharma, which have been making the rounds after the team returned from England after their loss in the semi-finals of World Cup 2019.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said, reacting to the rift rumours.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri also dismissed the rumours and said that there is no nonsense in the team. He also clearly highlighted that no individual is greater than the team.

India's month-long tour, comprising three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals and Two Test matches, will kick-start in Florida on August 3.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)