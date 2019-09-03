Virat Kohli's fan following is increasing in proportion with his batting dominance in international cricket day by day. However, a latest viral video on social media shows India captain Virat Kohli eagerly asking his young fan for an autograph. "Hold on! I want his autograph," Virat Kohli can be heard saying in the video when another young fan approaches him. "Woah, look at that! Nice," the Indian skipper added after getting the autograph from the kid. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma looked all smiles as the Indian captain charmed yet another cricket fan.

"My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too," a user captioned the video on Twitter.

My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test , caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?".Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too.. #kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/9giCgJr3oB — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) September 2, 2019

Kohli led number one-ranked Indian Test team to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies to begin the ICC Test Championship on a high.

With this, Kohli also surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

India beat the West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday.

Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side.

Prior to the two-match Test series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt.

After the win in first Test in Antigua, Kohli surpassed Ganguly as the captain with the maximum number of overseas wins for India.

Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.