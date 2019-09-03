 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan

Updated: 03 September 2019 15:41 IST

Anushka Sharma has been with husband Virat Kohli through the tour of the West Indies.

Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan
Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies. © Twitter

Virat Kohli's fan following is increasing in proportion with his batting dominance in international cricket day by day. However, a latest viral video on social media shows India captain Virat Kohli eagerly asking his young fan for an autograph. "Hold on! I want his autograph," Virat Kohli can be heard saying in the video when another young fan approaches him. "Woah, look at that! Nice," the Indian skipper added after getting the autograph from the kid. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma looked all smiles as the Indian captain charmed yet another cricket fan.

"My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too," a user captioned the video on Twitter.

Kohli led number one-ranked Indian Test team to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies to begin the ICC Test Championship on a high.

With this, Kohli also surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

India beat the West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday.

Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side.

Prior to the two-match Test series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt.

After the win in first Test in Antigua, Kohli surpassed Ganguly as the captain with the maximum number of overseas wins for India.

Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was seen asking his young fan for an autograph
  • Anushka looked all smiles as the Indian captain charmed yet another fan
  • Kohli led India to a 2-0 clean sweep in Tests against the West Indies
Related Articles
Steve Smith Dethrones Virat Kohli To Take Top Spot In Test Rankings
Steve Smith Dethrones Virat Kohli To Take Top Spot In Test Rankings
In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah
In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah's "Lethal Spells"
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Downplays Achievement Of Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Downplays Achievement Of Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Named In Delhi
Virat Kohli Named In Delhi's 50-Member Probable Squad For Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.