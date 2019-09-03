Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain

Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record for most number of wins as India beat the West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday. MS Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side. Prior to the Test series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt. After the win in Antigua, Virat Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as the captain with most number of overseas wins for India. Virat Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.

In 2018, under the captaincy of Kohli, India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan (home) before losing the five-Test series to England (away). They later went on to win against the West Indies (home) and Australia (away).

Sourav Ganguly led India to 21 Test wins from 49 matches, while under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin India won 14 Tests.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith leads the list of most Test wins as a captain with 53 victories from 109 matches followed by Ricky Ponting (48).

Earlier, India displayed dominating performances in the limited-overs, clinching the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series with ease against the West Indies.

India's next assignment in Test cricket will be against South Africa at home. India will host South Africa in three Test matches along with three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The T20I series will start on September 15, while the Test series is slated to begin from October 2.