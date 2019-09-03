 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain

Updated: 03 September 2019 01:15 IST

Virat Kohli, now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli led India to a clean sweep in the Test series against the West Indies. © AFP

Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record for most number of wins as India beat the West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday. MS Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side. Prior to the Test series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt. After the win in Antigua, Virat Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as the captain with most number of overseas wins for India. Virat Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.

In 2018, under the captaincy of Kohli, India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan (home) before losing the five-Test series to England (away). They later went on to win against the West Indies (home) and Australia (away).

Sourav Ganguly led India to 21 Test wins from 49 matches, while under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin India won 14 Tests.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith leads the list of most Test wins as a captain with 53 victories from 109 matches followed by Ricky Ponting (48).

Earlier, India displayed dominating performances in the limited-overs, clinching the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series with ease against the West Indies.

India's next assignment in Test cricket will be against South Africa at home. India will host South Africa in three Test matches along with three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The T20I series will start on September 15, while the Test series is slated to begin from October 2. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli registered 28th Test wins as India captain in Jamaica
  • India defeated the West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test
  • Kohli went past Dhoni to become the 1st Indian captain with 28 Test wins
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Downplays Achievement Of Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Downplays Achievement Of Most Test Wins As India Captain
Virat Kohli Named In Delhi
Virat Kohli Named In Delhi's 50-Member Probable Squad For Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy
Don
Don't Know What I Would've Done Without Virat Kohli's Support, Says Sumit Nagal
"Captain
"Captain's Confidence Gives You Self-Belief": Jasprit Bumrah Credits Virat Kohli For Success
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.