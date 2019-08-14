 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies

Updated: 14 August 2019 14:38 IST
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma need a 27-run partnership to become the first pair to achieve this feat against West Indies.

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two mainstays of Indian batting line-up in white-ball cricket. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two mainstays of Indian batting line-up, especially in the white-ball cricket. The duo like to bat in each other's company and together they have stitched some great partnerships, leading India to many memorable victories. Kohli and Rohit will have the chance to create history in the third and the final match of the One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. If they add 27 runs together, they will become the first pair to score 1,000 runs against the West Indies.

Kohli roared back to form in the second ODI, smashing his 42nd ODI century. His match-winning knock also helped him take over former India skipper Sourav Ganguly as India's second-most successful ODI batsman.

Among Indian cricketers, Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar who is the top run-getter in the history of ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also aim to become the fastest Indian to scalp 100 wickets in ODIs. The 24-year-old has taken 96 wickets in 53 ODIs and is just four short of the 100-wicket milestone.

If he manages to pick up four wickets in the third ODI, he will become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat, bettering the record of pacer Mohammed Shami, who took 56 ODIs to touch the three-digit mark.

India head into the last limited-overs contest of the tour with an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the three-match series after the first ODI was washed out.

Earlier, India had completed a clean sweep in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series played in Florida and Guyana.

