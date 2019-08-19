 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli Reflects On 11-Year International Cricket Journey With Special Post

Updated: 19 August 2019 09:25 IST

Virat Kohli, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008, took to social media to celebrate his journey so far.

Virat Kohli took to social media to celebrate his 11-year international cricket journey. © Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli completed 11 years of international cricket on August 18 and celebrated his journey by taking to social media and penning a heartfelt post. Virat Kohli wrote that he "couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God" has showered on him. The 30-year-old is currently with the Indian team in the Caribbean for a full series. With India winning the One-Day International and Twenty20 International series, the focus now shifts to the longest format which will see the Indian team play a two-match Test series beginning on August 22.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path," wrote Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli made his international debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008. He has gone on to become one of the best batsmen in the world with multiple records to his name.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India swept the three-match T20I series, before claiming the three-match ODI series 2-0 as the first ODI was abandoned due to rain in Guyana.

The Indian captain was in fine form in both the T20I and the ODI series.

In the T20I series, Virat Kohli was behind only Kieron Pollard in the top run-getters list, scoring 106 runs in three matches at an average of 109.27.

The Indian skipper took it to another level in the ODI series, stamping his authority with two centuries. Virat Kohli ended up with 234 runs at an average of 234 well ahead of second-placed Evin Lewis, who had 148 runs to his name.

Kohli will be hoping for more of the same in the Test series as India kick-start their World Test Championship campaign.

  • Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket
  • Virat Kohli made made his international debut in an ODI match in 2008
  • Virat Kohli took to social media to reflect on his journey so far
