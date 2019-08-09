Inclement weather forced the abandonment of the first one-day international between the West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday. Only 13 overs were bowled after the home side were put in to bat but that didn't seem to dampen the mood of India captain Virat Kohli, who put on his dancing shoes and showcased some of his electric moves on the field. Not only did Virat Kohli enthrall fans with his dance moves but also made West Indian star Chris Gayle shake a leg.

Watch @imVkohli showcase some dance moves as rains washout the 1st ODI between #WIvIND

West Indies had reached 54 for one when rain drove them off the field.

Having already started two hours late because of morning showers, the further rain interruptions during the brief innings ended any hopes of a result and any lingering prospect of play was washed away by the latest downpour in mid-afternoon.

Veteran opening batsman Gayle was the lone wicket to fall, being bowled by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for just four, leaving him nine runs short of surpassing the tally of outstanding former batsman and captain Brian Lara of 10,405 as the most by a West Indian in ODIs.

Gayle, who has reversed a decision to retire from the 50 overs-per-side format of the game after the World Cup, occupied 31 deliveries before being dismissed.

In contrast to Gayle's pedestrian innings, Evin Lewis was unbeaten on 40 off 36 deliveries (three sixes, two fours) in partnership with Shai Hope when the match was called off.

"It's probably the worst thing in cricket -- the stop-start game," observed Virat Kohli after the rain finally won the battle on the day.

"The more stops you have the more you have to be careful on the field."

(With AFP inputs)