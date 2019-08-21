Virat Kohli enjoyed a beach party with his team and the support staff at Jolly Beach in Antigua, where the West Indies will host India for the first Test of the two-match series starting on Thursday. "Stunning day at the beach with the boys," Virat Kohli captioned the picture from the party on Instagram. Team India players Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were seen sharing the frame with the skipper.

With the two-Test series, India will begin their World Test Championship campaign. Captain Kohli said the World Test Championship will intensify the action and make batsmanship more difficult than ever.

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," Kohli said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.

The first edition of the World Test Championship will see the teams -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- fight for top honours across 71 Test matches in 27 series over the next two years.

Earlier on their month-long tour, India swept the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-1 as the opening match in Guyana was abandoned due to rain.

For the first time, Indian players will wear the Test jerseys with their names and numbers behind. Team India's official account posted the pictures of 16-member Test squad in the new Test jerseys on Instagram.