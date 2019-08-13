 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Enjoy Downtime With Windies Stars In "Open Water"

Updated: 13 August 2019 12:46 IST
Members of the Indian cricket team along with their West Indies counterparts were seen enjoying some downtime.

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Enjoy Downtime With Windies Stars In "Open Water"
The Indian players are enjoying their time in the Caribbean. © Instagram

The Indian players are enjoying their time in the Caribbean both on and off the field. With the Twenty20 International (T20I) series already in the bag and an unassailable 1-0 lead in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and a few other members of the Indian team were seen enjoying some downtime ahead of the final ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday. In videos posted by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer on Instagram, both Indian and West Indies players were seen making a splash.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer making the most of the outing:

Open water, the greenery and fresh air = bliss.

You can't tell me I ain't fly!

Shreyas Iyer also posted a few Instagram stories in which Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed were also seen having a gala time ahead of the final ODI in Port of Spain.

India currently lead the ODIs 1-0 with the series opener being washed out. An out-of-form West Indies team will however have a chance to draw level in the ODI series on Wednesday.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both the teams will begin their quest for the ICC Test Championship, starting from August 22 in Antigua.

India's month-long tour to the West Indies will conclude on September 3 in Jamaica.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma Cricket
  • Both Indian and West Indies players were seen making a splash
  • Shreyas Iyer also posted a few Instagram stories
  • Kieron Pollard, Rishabh Pant were also seen having a gala time
3rd ODI Preview: Shikhar Dhawan Under Pressure As India Eye ODI Series Triumph Over West Indies
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rift Possibly Made Up By Frustrated Player In Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Watch: Virat Kohli
"Missing Me": Yuzvendra Chahal Tweets After BCCI Video Of Rohit Sharma Interviewing Rishabh Pant
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Preview: India Look To Fix World Cup Flaws As They Return To ODI Challenge
