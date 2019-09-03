 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Rohit Sharma Pulls Out Locals Fans From Crowd For Dance Show-Off After Series Win

Updated: 03 September 2019 17:01 IST

Rohit Sharma asked fans, who were wearing his ODI jersey, to showcase their dance moves.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Pulls Out Locals Fans From Crowd For Dance Show-Off After Series Win
Rohit Sharma's celebrated India's Test series win in a unique style. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, after India swept the two-Test series against the West Indies, decided to celebrate the win in a unique style. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, India's limited-overs vice-captain is seen pulling out two local fans from the crowd in Jamaica. "This is awesome from @ImRo45 when he randomly pulled out two of his loyal fans from the crowd in Jamaica #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the video. The Mumbai-batsman then asked both the fans, who were wearing Rohit's ODI jersey, to showcase their dance moves.

Rohit's performance on the tour was indifferent as he failed to impress in the limited-overs leg while couldn't break into the playing XI in the two Test matches.

Rohit's exclusion from Test playing XI raised several eyebrows, including that of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli justified the team selection saying: "we decide what's best for the team".

Kohli's team selection proved right as India didn't lose a single game across format on the tour. They swept the three-match Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) series and the Test series while took the One-day International series 2-0, after the first match was washed out.

However, prior to the tour, Rohit had an exceptional World Cup 2019 where he finished as tournament's leading run-scorer, with 648 runs. Rohit scored five centuries in the tournament thus breaking the record of maximum number of centuries in one edition of World Cup. He also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's total tally of six centuries scored in World Cups.

India will next play South Africa at home, starting September 15. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many Test matches.

Rohit is part of the three T20Is while the squad for the Test series is yet to be announced.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma pulling out two local fans from the crowd in Jamaica
  • Rohit Sharma asked both the fans to showcase their dance moves
  • India didn't lose a single game across format on the tour
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Terms Rohit Sharma A "Big Match Winner", Backs Him To Come Good In Test Cricket
Shoaib Akhtar Terms Rohit Sharma A "Big Match Winner", Backs Him To Come Good In Test Cricket
"Let Him Carry On His Good Form": Sourav Ganguly Suggests Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
"Let Him Carry On His Good Form": Sourav Ganguly Suggests Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
Virat Kohli Enjoys "Stunning Day At Beach With Boys" Ahead Of West Indies Tests
Virat Kohli Enjoys "Stunning Day At Beach With Boys" Ahead Of West Indies Tests
Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara
Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara's Residence. See Pictures
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.