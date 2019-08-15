Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection In 3rd ODI Against West Indies Upsets Fans

Rishabh Pant once again threw his wicket away in the third One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies on Wednesday. India were asked to chase 255 runs in 35 overs in a rain-affected encounter in Port of Spain. Rishabh Pant came in to bat at number four ahead of Shreyas Iyer who scored a half-century in the previous match. Pant, who was facing his first ball, came down the track and skied one off Fabian Allen to Keemo Paul who completed the catch and the wicketkeeper-batsman perished for a golden duck.

When Pant was walking off the field, Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end was frustrated with the shot selection of the 21-year-old left hander. Although India won the match by six wickets, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over Rishabh Pant's approach in the 3rd ODI.

This is a shot that Rishabh Pant will want to forget but shouldn't. It should remind him of how much ability he is wasting. He is a batsman-keeper, not the other way around, so his batting must speak for him even more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2019

Rishabh Pant is highly overrated player.He plays only in IPL & when it comes to international games he doesn't play upto mark & always get out by playing irresponsible shots.Time came to give Chance to Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan otherwise Dhoni have to play till #WC23.#INDvsWI — MS (@EngineerMs16) August 15, 2019

Time for Team India to give chance to Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan until Rishabh Pant learns from his mistakes @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 #AskSportsTak — GodlSuraj (@GodLikeSuraj) August 15, 2019

Enough of babysitting the babysitter. Teach him the value of a wicket with some punishment.#RishabhPant #INDvWI — Ashok Mithra D (@mithra_d) August 14, 2019

In the match, India chased down the target of 255 in the 33rd over. Virat Kohli brought up his 43rd ODI hundred and Shryeas Iyer also chipped in with another half-century as India took the three-match series 2-0.

For his heroics with the bat, Virat Kohli was adjudged as player of the match and player of the series.

Both the teams will now face eachother in red-ball cricket when they start their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-Test series, starting August 22.