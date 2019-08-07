 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record With Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

Updated: 07 August 2019 12:02 IST

Rishabh Pant, after two poor outings in the first two T20 Internationals against the West Indies, played a match-winning knock in the third match.

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni
Rishabh Pant sealed victory in style by hitting a six over the head of Carlos Brathwaite. © AFP

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli's half-centuries paced India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the final fixture of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday. With his unbeaten knock of 65 off 42 balls, Rishabh Pant broke the record for the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is. Pant went past MS Dhoni's record of 56 runs against England in Bengaluru in 2017.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146/6, top-scorer Pant and Kohli (59) took the match away from the hosts with a third-wicket partnership of 106. The win on Tuesday also ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series as the West Indies slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Pacer Oshane Thomas and spinner Fabien Allen combined to remove Indian openers with 27 runs on the scoreboard in the fifth over.

But Pant joined Kohli and the pair consolidated their team's situation and then clinically worked themselves into a winning position before the captain fell with victory in sight.

Pant sealed victory in style by hitting a six over the head of bowler, captain Carlos Brathwaite, at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150/3.

"We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He's got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He's come a long way since he's started. We want to be professional as a side. Looking forward to some fun in the ODIs and Tests as well," Virat Kohli said after the win.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pant and Kohli's fifties paced India to a comfortable 7-wicket win
  • Top-scorer Pant and Kohli (59) took the match away from the hosts
  • Rishabh Pant went past MS Dhoni's record of 56 runs against England
Related Articles
"We
"We're Looking At Rishabh Pant As Future": Virat Kohli After India's T20I Clean Sweep Against West Indies
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
West Indies Tour Great Opportunity For Rishabh Pant To "Unleash Potential": Virat Kohli
"I Take The Challenge Positively," Says Rishabh Pant On Replacing MS Dhoni
"I Take The Challenge Positively," Says Rishabh Pant On Replacing MS Dhoni
KS Bharat Came Very Close On Earning Test Spot, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
KS Bharat Came Very Close On Earning Test Spot, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India's Next Wicketkeeper-Batsman, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.