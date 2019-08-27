Ravi Shastri started his new tenure as the head coach of Indian cricket team with an impressive win over the West Indies in Antigua Test on Sunday. As India wrapped the match inside four days, players and support staff members got a day off. Making use of the opportunity, Shastri on Monday posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," Shastri captioned the picture. Shastri's picture didn't go down well with some netizens and they started trolling the former cricketer.

Here are some of the tweets:

Indian started their World Test Championship campaign with a thumping by 318-run victory. India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first match after the World Cup 2019, wreaked havoc on the fourth day, helping India wrap the match with a day left in the game.

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the star performer in both innings. He followed his first innings score of 81 runs with a fine century in the second innings. His knock helped India set a tough 4th innings target of 419 runs.

West Indies players never looked in control in the last innings and eventually helped India register their biggest win in terms of runs outside Asia.

With the win, Virat Kohli toppled Sourav Ganguly as the captain with most number of overseas wins.

This win is important for India as it not only gave them an unassailable lead in the two-Test series, it also helped them go atop the points table in the World Test Championship.

India are level with Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the points table on 60 points. Ashes rivals Australia and England are in fourth and fifth position respectively as both have won and lost one match each apart from playing a draw.