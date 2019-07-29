Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli dismissed all the rumours surrounding the Team India camp ahead of the Windies tour, including the reports of players wives fighting. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri interrupted Virat Kohli to answer the question which was originally pointed towards him during the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai and said, "Very soon you will read also wives batting and bowling, then what do you want me to do?". Shastri's cheeky response to the reporter left many, including Kohli chuckling during the press conference.

Kohli then stepped in with his opinion and said, the reports are "baffling". The 30-year-old also said, he has read a few of the reports and finds it absolutely ridiculous.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," he added.

Apart from dismissing the rumours, Shastri also said that there is no nonsense in the team. He also clearly highlighted that no individual is greater than the team.

India are slated to play a month-long full tour (T20Is, ODIs and Tests) against Windies, starting from August 3 in the United States.

(With PTI inputs)