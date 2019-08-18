 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

No Threat To Indian Cricket Team, Say Reports Quoting BCCI

Updated: 18 August 2019 23:11 IST

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the Indian cricket team.

No Threat To Indian Cricket Team, Say Reports Quoting BCCI
India are currently playing a three-day practice match against the West Indies A. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team is currently in the West Indies to play a full series. Earlier on Sunday, there were some media reports which stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had received an email of a possible attack on the Indian team. The report also stated that the PCB passed on the information to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the BCCI denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, who are currently playing a three-day practice game against the West Indies A team in Antigua.

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a BCCI source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

India have already won both T20I and ODI series against the West Indies. Both the teams will now compete in a two-match Test match series.

The first Test match between India and the West Indies will start from August 22.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket BCCI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A hoax message indicated security threat to Indian cricket team
  • The BCCI denied any threat to the Indian cricket team
  • India are scheduled to play 2-Test series against the West Indies
Related Articles
Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team's Security Hiked In West Indies After Hoax Threat
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
Virat Kohli Becomes Most Followed Cricketer On Social Media
Virat Kohli Becomes Most Followed Cricketer On Social Media
NADA to Start Testing Players During Duleep Trophy Games
NADA to Start Testing Players During Duleep Trophy Games
MS Dhoni Ends Stint With Territorial Army: Report
MS Dhoni Ends Stint With Territorial Army: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.