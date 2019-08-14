 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India, Live Score 3rd ODI: West Indies Opt To Bat Against India In Series Decider

Updated:14 August 2019 19:00 IST
West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat against India in the 3rd ODI in Port of Spain.

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat against India in the 3rd ODI in Port of Spain.
WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India head into the final match with an unassailable lead. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan's lacklustre knocks on the West Indies tour has put him under scrutiny as India look to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies in the final match in Trinidad. A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs, having already whitewashed the T20I champions in the shortest format. However, all eyes will be on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has managed to score in double figures only once in four matches (T20Is and ODIs) against the West Indies in the ongoing tour. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, Dhawan has twice lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

  • 19:00 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open bowling!

    India star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open bowling attack for India. 
  • 18:59 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    WI openers arrive!

    West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis arrive to the crease. 
  • 18:53 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Toss not in our control, says Virat

    Virat Kohli, after losing the toss for the first time in the ongoing West Indies series, said that toss is something which is not in their control. 
  • 18:50 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    WI eye to save series!

    West Indies will be aiming to save the series. India lead 1-0 in the three-match series. 
  • 18:40 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Single change for India!

    India have made a single change in their playing XI as Chahal replaces Kuldeep. 
  • 18:38 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Playing XI

    Here is the playing XI of India and the West Indies!

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

    India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
  • 18:32 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    WI win toss, opt to bat!

    West Indies captain Jason Holder wins toss, opts to bat in the final ODI of the three-match series in Port of Spain. 
  • 18:29 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Eyes will be on Rishabh Pant!

    Eyes will be on India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who has failed to perform in his last few outings in ODIs. His last five ODI innings scores are 20, 32, 4, 48 and 32. 
  • 18:25 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Pitch report!

    The pitch seems to be batting friendly. There will be a little turn for spinners, reports Daren Ganga. 
  • 18:17 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    When Gayle claimed legendary status!

    West Indies opener Chris Gayle, in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, became the West Indian with most runs in ODI cricket.
  • 18:08 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Coach and his lessons!

    India bowling coach Bharat Arun is having some serious discussions with bowlers ahead of the third ODI in Port of Spain. 


  • 17:59 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Who'll bat at number 4?

    Who'll bat at number 4? This problem seems to have no end for India's team management. Rishabh Pant, yet again failed to perform at number 4, in the 2nd ODI while Shreyas Iyer who came at number 5 played a solid 71-run knock. Sunil Gavaskar, however, has already voiced his opinion to play Iyer at number 4. 
  • 17:53 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Spin twins’ day out at Maracas beach!

    India's spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had some fun when they visited Maracas beach in Port of Spain.
  • 17:49 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    India eye series win!

    India, after taking  a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, will eye to seal the series against the West Indies in Port of Spain.
  • 17:47 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good evening! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of West Indies vs India 3rd ODI.
    Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI
