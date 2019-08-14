Shikhar Dhawan's lacklustre knocks on the West Indies tour has put him under scrutiny as India look to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies in the final match in Trinidad. A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs, having already whitewashed the T20I champions in the shortest format. However, all eyes will be on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has managed to score in double figures only once in four matches (T20Is and ODIs) against the West Indies in the ongoing tour. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, Dhawan has twice lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad