West Indies vs India, Live Score 3rd ODI: West Indies Opt To Bat Against India In Series Decider
West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat against India in the 3rd ODI in Port of Spain.
Shikhar Dhawan's lacklustre knocks on the West Indies tour has put him under scrutiny as India look to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies in the final match in Trinidad. A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs, having already whitewashed the T20I champions in the shortest format. However, all eyes will be on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has managed to score in double figures only once in four matches (T20Is and ODIs) against the West Indies in the ongoing tour. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, Dhawan has twice lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Playing XIHere is the playing XI of India and the West Indies!West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo PaulIndia (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
WI win toss, opt to bat!West Indies captain Jason Holder wins toss, opts to bat in the final ODI of the three-match series in Port of Spain.
When Gayle claimed legendary status!West Indies opener Chris Gayle, in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, became the West Indian with most runs in ODI cricket.
Coach and his lessons!India bowling coach Bharat Arun is having some serious discussions with bowlers ahead of the third ODI in Port of Spain.
Who'll bat at number 4?Who'll bat at number 4? This problem seems to have no end for India's team management. Rishabh Pant, yet again failed to perform at number 4, in the 2nd ODI while Shreyas Iyer who came at number 5 played a solid 71-run knock. Sunil Gavaskar, however, has already voiced his opinion to play Iyer at number 4.
