West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: Keemo Paul Cleans Up Shikhar Dhawan In Florida
Live Cricket Score: West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: The openers gave India a solid start in the second game.
India will look to clinch the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. In the series opener at the same venue on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 24 runs in a small chase of 96 runs. Earlier, debutant fast bowler Navdeep Saini had claimed three wickets in an impressive spell as India restricted a reckless West Indies to a paltry 95 for nine in 20 overs. The second match will be played on the same surface that was used on Saturday. After the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the wicket was a bit sticky as it was under the covers for two days. While the pitch assisted the bowlers, Indian batsmen will look to work on their shot selection that led to their downfall in the first game.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between WI vs IND 2nd T20I, straight from Lauderhill in Florida, USA.
- 19:35 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Same XI for India, one change for West Indies!India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed.West Indies Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
- 19:19 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Here's a look at the surface!This is the surface that will be used for the second T20 International.
v #WIvIND It's the 2nd T20I today. Let's get em boys #WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/oEhVlbnaM2— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
- 18:58 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Kieron Pollard was exceptional with the bat in the first match!Kieron Pollard missed out on a well-deserved half-century in the first T20I on Saturday.
He's back with a bang!Welcome back to Maroon @KieronPollard55 #WIvIND #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/D47U9welEN— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
- 18:48 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Navdeep Saini had a dream debut in the first T20I!The young fast bowler finished his four overs with figures of three for 17. After his impressive outing, Virat Kohli lavished praise on Navdeep Saini. Click here to read: