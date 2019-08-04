 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19
Play in Progress   
2nd T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Aug 04, 2019
West Indies WI Yet To Bat
India IND 69/1 (8.1/20)
CRR: 8.44
India won the toss and elected to bat

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: Keemo Paul Cleans Up Shikhar Dhawan In Florida

Updated:04 August 2019 20:44 IST
Live Cricket Score: West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: The openers gave India a solid start in the second game.

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: Keemo Paul Cleans Up Shikhar Dhawan In Florida
Live Score, WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma got India off to a flying start in the second T20I. © AFP

India will look to clinch the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. In the series opener at the same venue on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 24 runs in a small chase of 96 runs. Earlier, debutant fast bowler Navdeep Saini had claimed three wickets in an impressive spell as India restricted a reckless West Indies to a paltry 95 for nine in 20 overs. The second match will be played on the same surface that was used on Saturday. After the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the wicket was a bit sticky as it was under the covers for two days. While the pitch assisted the bowlers, Indian batsmen will look to work on their shot selection that led to their downfall in the first game.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between WI vs IND 2nd T20I, straight from Lauderhill in Florida, USA.

  • 20:44 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Wicket!

    Keemo Paul cleans up Shikhar Dhawan as the left-hander missed a straight one. India lose their first wicket for 67.
  • 20:37 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Shikhar Dhawan finds the gap on the off-side. He threaded that one past the short-third man fielder. 
  • 20:30 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma is toying with the West Indies' field placement. He swept that one past the fine-leg fielder for another boundary.
  • 20:29 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    SIX!

    Full toss from Keemo Paul and Rohit Sharma sends it into the crowd on the leg side.
  • 20:25 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and beats the mid-on fielder to get his second boundary of the innings. Sunil Narine's first over goes for five runs.
  • 20:19 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma goes aerial once again and lofts this length ball straight over the head of the mid-off fielder for a four.
  • 20:18 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Majestic from Rohit Sharma. It was a full delivery from Sheldon Cottrell and Rohit went aerial on the off side and gets another boundary.
  • 20:16 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Shikhar Dhawan finds the fence this time. Short ball and Dhawan cuts it over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.
  • 20:15 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Second boundary of the innings and second from Rohit Sharma's bat. He is looking in good touch.
  • 20:06 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Wicket!

    Huge appeal for caught behind from the wicketkeeper. The West Indies went for a review but the replay showed that the ball was away from the bat. Review lost for West Indies.
  • 20:01 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma gets India's inning underway with a flick down the leg side. 
  • 20:00 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle!

    The Indian pair is out in the middle. For the West Indies, Oshane Thomas will start the proceedings with the ball.
  • 19:58 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Minutes away from the live action!

    We are minutes away from the live action from the second game.  India will be looking to close the series with a win here while West Indies will be looking to stay alive in the series.
  • 19:35 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Same XI for India, one change for West Indies!

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed.

    West Indies Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
  • 19:32 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat!

    India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and he has opted to bat in the second T20 International against the West Indies. 
  • 19:19 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Here's a look at the surface!

    This is the surface that will be used for the second T20 International.
  • 18:58 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Kieron Pollard was exceptional with the bat in the first match!

    Kieron Pollard missed out on a well-deserved half-century in the first T20I on Saturday.
  • 18:48 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Navdeep Saini had a dream debut in the first T20I!

    The young fast bowler finished his four overs with figures of three for 17. After his impressive outing, Virat Kohli lavished praise on Navdeep Saini. Click here to read:
  • 18:41 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 International between India and the West Indies.
    Comments
