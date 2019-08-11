 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India, Live Score 2nd ODI: India Resume ODI Challenge After Rain Washes Out Opener

Updated:11 August 2019 16:43 IST

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI: After a rain-affected first ODI, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI.

WI vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India were on top in 1st ODI before match was called off. © Twitter

After a rain-affected first One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI which is scheduled to be played at Port Of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday. In the first ODI, only 13 overs were possible as rain in Guyana led to a no result. Indian bowlers were exceptional once again as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami kept things quiet initially and then Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle. Notably, Gayle was the only batsman to be dismissed in the rain-affected encounter. The Indian batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the number three position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings. For West Indies, after the loss in the T20I series, it will all be about playing for pride as they are considered a better outfit in the limited-overs format. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 2nd ODI, straight from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

