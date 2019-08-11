After a rain-affected first One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI which is scheduled to be played at Port Of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday. In the first ODI, only 13 overs were possible as rain in Guyana led to a no result. Indian bowlers were exceptional once again as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami kept things quiet initially and then Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle. Notably, Gayle was the only batsman to be dismissed in the rain-affected encounter. The Indian batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the number three position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings. For West Indies, after the loss in the T20I series, it will all be about playing for pride as they are considered a better outfit in the limited-overs format. (LIVE SCORECARD)