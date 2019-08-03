India's disappointment in World Cup 2019 and subsequent conjectures and debates about the selection of the coaching staff and then the indications of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma add to the drama of the team returning to on-field action when they take on the West Indies in the first of three T20 Internationals at Lauderhill in Florida, USA, on Saturday. Not only the various dramas, India will also be challenged by a good West Indies T20I outfit. Also, this contest will be an acid test for Virat Kohli, whose captaincy has also been a little bit of a teaser. India will also be looking to test their bench-strength for the upcoming World T20. For India, the selection committee went with young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for the limited-overs leg after MS Dhoni opted out of the tour. "Looking forward to the World T20 next year I think it's a great position to be in for all these guys coming in," Virat Kohli told reporters ahead of the first T20I. (Live Scorecard)