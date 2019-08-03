 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19
1st T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Aug 03, 2019
West Indies WI
VS
IND India
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
West Indies vs India 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India Face West Indies With Eyes On T20 World Cup

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India 1st T20I: India look to overcome World Cup 2019 disappointment as they take on the West Indies.

India's disappointment in World Cup 2019 and subsequent conjectures and debates about the selection of the coaching staff and then the indications of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma add to the drama of the team returning to on-field action when they take on the West Indies in the first of three T20 Internationals at Lauderhill in Florida, USA, on Saturday. Not only the various dramas, India will also be challenged by a good West Indies T20I outfit. Also, this contest will be an acid test for Virat Kohli, whose captaincy has also been a little bit of a teaser. India will also be looking to test their bench-strength for the upcoming World T20. For India, the selection committee went with young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for the limited-overs leg after MS Dhoni opted out of the tour. "Looking forward to the World T20 next year I think it's a great position to be in for all these guys coming in," Virat Kohli told reporters ahead of the first T20I. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 1st T20I, straight from Lauderhill in Florida, USA.

  • 19:12 (IST)Aug 03, 2019

    First look of the ground!

    Here's the first look of the ground that will host the first game of the three-match series.
  • 19:06 (IST)Aug 03, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and the West Indies. 
