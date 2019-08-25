KL Rahul made good starts in both innings of the opening Test between India and the West Indies but failed to captitalise, dismissed for scores of 44 (1st innings) and 38 (2nd innings). Speaking after the end of play on Day 3, KL Rahul didn't seem too worried about not pushing on after getting starts. The Indian opener said that "technique and everything is overrated" and that it was important for him to spend time in the middle. However, the right-hander admitted he needed to show some patience and prolong the things he's doing well.

Apart from a half-century in the one-off Test against Afghanistan and 149 in England last year, KL Rahul has not quite set the stage alight in the longest format since the start of 2018.

"Technique and everything is overrated - when you get runs everything looks good. So it was important for me to spend time in the middle," he said during a media conference at the end of third day's play.

On Saturday, Rahul failed to execute a paddle sweep against Roston Chase and was dismissed for 38.

"(I am) very disappointed but there are a lot of things I'm doing right. Just need to keep my head down and show some patience," Rahul said.

"I just have to prolong the good things I'm doing till I get to 35-45. I'm batting well, I looked comfortable in both the innings and my head-space is very good. Happy about a lot of things.

"... If I can keep my patience and keep batting the way I do in the first 60-80 balls, if I continue to do that for 200-250 balls then it'll obviously benefit me and the team."

Rahul, who shone with a fine knock of 110 in his debut Test series in Australia, struggled in his next visit Down Under with scores of 2, 44, 2, 0 and 9.

"I never felt that there was anything drastically wrong with my technique in Australia. It was just one of those phases that every batsman goes through.

"When you are in that phase it's challenging to get out but a great player will find his way out."

He said runs for India A did his confidence a world of good.

"... That's why going out and playing some practice games, India A games and getting some runs under my belt did well for my confidence and I could go back and focus on getting runs more than why I was getting out and trying to dissect my technique or batting."

India had extended their overall lead to 260 runs by reaching 185 for three at stumps on Day 3.

(With PTI inputs)