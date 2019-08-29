 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Best Spell Of Fast Bowling": Bharat Arun On Jasprit Bumrah's Antigua Heroics

Updated: 29 August 2019 12:31 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was in the thick of things as India crushed the West Indies by a massive 318 runs in the first Test at Antigua.

Four of Jasprit Bumrah's victims were bowled in an irresistible spell of fast bowling. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah led a devastating fast bowling assault in routing the West Indies for 100 to earn India a comprehensive 318-run win in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. Bumrah's situational awareness is unmatched and that is why he produced one of the "best spells of fast bowling" by an Indian, feels bowling coach Bharat Arun. "Bumrah is a thinking bowler. He is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully. If you see the lengths that he bowled in the second innings, he pitched the ball up and was getting appreciable movements," Arun said.

"That's the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time," he added.

Four of his victims were bowled in an irresistible spell in which he displayed a previously unseen ability by him to swing the ball both ways.

Set an improbable target of 419 after Virat Kohli declared the tourists' second innings at 343 for seven in mid-afternoon, the hosts were demolished in 26.5 overs for their lowest Test innings total ever against India with Bumrah returning the outstanding figures of 5/7 off eight overs.

"I've been working a lot on this aspect of my game and I am really happy to see how it worked out today," he said.

"I was a bit stiff in the first innings but it all came out well today. I just have to keep on learning my craft."

With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will be seeking to double that tally and sweep the brief series when the second Test begins in Jamaica on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah led a devastating fast bowling assault in Antigua
  • Jasprit Bumrah's situational awareness is unmatched
  • Bumrah returned the outstanding figures of 5/7 off eight overs
