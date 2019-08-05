 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 August 2019 21:10 IST
India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Krunal Pandya claimed two wickets in India's win in second T20I. © AFP

India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead thanks to a comprehensive 22-run (DLS method) win over the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. "Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," said Virat Kohli. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and fast bowler Deepak Chahar are yet to get a look in. Rishabh Pant, batting at No.4, and Manish Pandey have failed to make an make an impact with the bat.

When is the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be played on August 6, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time does the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match begin?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies
  • The two teams will clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium
  • India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the second T20I
