India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead thanks to a comprehensive 22-run (DLS method) win over the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. "Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," said Virat Kohli. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and fast bowler Deepak Chahar are yet to get a look in. Rishabh Pant, batting at No.4, and Manish Pandey have failed to make an make an impact with the bat.