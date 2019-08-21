India vs West Indies, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will look to start their World Test Championship on a positive note, especially after a complete domination over the West Indies in the limited-over series. The first Test of the two-match series will begin on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Earlier, India thrashed the West Indies to sweep the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-0. Virat Kohli , who led India to the number one position in the Test rankings, will equal MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins if India manage to win the first Test. Kohli will also have his eyes on a record set by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. A century in the game, his 19th as captain, will place Kohli on par with Ponting.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be played from August 22 to August 26, 2019 (Thursday to Monday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st Test played?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st Test begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)