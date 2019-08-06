 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India Need "3-4 More Players" Like Navdeep Saini, Says Amit Mishra

Updated: 06 August 2019 22:48 IST

Navdeep Saini starred for India in his debut match against the West Indies, picking up three wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.

Navdeep Saini starred for India in his debut match against the West Indies. © Twitter

Navdeep Saini starred for India in his debut match against the West Indies, picking up three wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. Navdeep Saini's performance, which won him the Man of the Match award, impressed leg-spinner Amit Mishra. Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event in New Delhi, Amit Mishra praised Navdeep Saini for grabbing the opportunity he has been given. Amit Mishra added that Navdeep Saini is a "great talent" and needs to be "groomed properly".

"Navdeep Saini is a great talent. He needs to be groomed properly. He is performing well for the past one year in and has also been consistent in the IPL. He has grabbed the opportunity he has been given," Mishra told reporters.

The Delhi Capitals player also said that India must look to create a pool of three-four more fast bowlers like Saini.

"We need to get 3-4 more players like him," he added.

The leg-spinner said the the current Indian squad, comprising a lot of youngsters, is performing well and whatever hiccups they are facing is because of the lack of experience.

"Indian team right now doesn't lack in any department. Spinners, fast bowlers are doing well. The middle-order is also performing," Mishra said.

"There are a lot of youngsters in the team they will gain experience once they play. I dont think we will face any problems in the long run. The little problems that we are facing is because they don't have the experience."

Asked about if India needs a spinner like Anil Kumble as coach after former India spinner Sunil Joshi applied for the national team bowling coach's job, Mishra said it depends on the need of the players.

"You should ask the management and senior players if they need it. If they believe they need a spinner as a coach then the management will look into it. We have no dearth of coaches or spinners in the country," he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

