 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

How Shreyas Iyer Took "Badla" For Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch

Updated: 16 August 2019 16:51 IST

Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 65 to ensure that India overcame a shaky situation to beat the West Indies in the third One-day International (ODI).

How Shreyas Iyer Took "Badla" For Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch
Shreyas Iyer stepped into bat when India were in a spot of bother. © AFP

Shreyas Iyer made his debut on Chahal TV on Friday and spoke in length about his crucial knock in the third One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies, which took off the pressure from India skipper Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer stepped into bat when India were in a spot of bother at 92/3 and helped the complexion of the match change completely in India's favour. Shreyas Iyer scored a quick-fire 65 and forged a crucial 120-run stand with Virat Kohli, helping India chase down the target with ease. Later, on Chahal TV, Iyer revealed what kept him going in tough situations.

"I am very happy, want to come out to bat in these kinds of tough situations when everybody in the dressing room is nervous," Iyer told Chahal. "I love it because the complexion of the match can change any time, and anything can happen in the team position."

Chahal asked Iyer if he had hit a big six as revenge, since Chahal himself had been carted out of the ground by Nicholas Pooran.

"I had to take revenge for our bowlers being hit. He (Pooran) is a fine batsman but since Chahal was hit for runs, I was angry and had to take revenge," Iyer said with a laugh.

Asked what was behind the big knock, Iyer said, "I did my (normal) routine in the morning and had three eggs for breakfast."

Iyer scored two consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against the West Indies, with the high score of 71. He was included in the Team India squad for the limited-overs after his prolific run for India A.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Iyer scored a crucial 65 to ensure that India overcame a shaky situation
  • Iyer stepped into bat when India were in a spot of bother
  • Iyer scored two consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series
Related Articles
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India's ODI Series Win Against West Indies
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Shreyas Iyer Hoping To Make "Best Use" Of Opportunities Coming His Way In West Indies
Shreyas Iyer Hoping To Make "Best Use" Of Opportunities Coming His Way In West Indies
West Indies vs India: Shreyas Iyer Says "Good Talent Needs A Certain Amount Of Chances" To Prove Their Worth
West Indies vs India: Shreyas Iyer Says "Good Talent Needs A Certain Amount Of Chances" To Prove Their Worth
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.