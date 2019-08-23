 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Eye Solid Start After Australia Fold For 179

Updated:23 August 2019 14:57 IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer claimed six wickets as England dismissed Australia for 179 on Day 1.

England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Rory Burns and Jason Roy will start proceedings on Day 2. © AFP

Jofra Archer took six wickets as England dismissed an Australia side without star batsman Steve Smith for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday. Fast bowler Archer, in only his second Test, took 6/45 in 17.1 overs - the first time he had taken five or more wickets in an innings at this level. England, looking to level this series at 1-1, reduced Australia to 25/2 after home captain Joe Root won the toss. But David Warner (61) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) frustrated England in a third-wicket stand of 111. Archer, however, turned the tide by having Warner caught behind off a 90 mph delivery. It was the start of a collapse that saw Australia lose three wickets for three runs to be 139/5. Travis Head was bowled for a duck by Stuart Broad and Matthew Wade, a century-maker in the first Test, also fell for nought when a rising Archer delivery deflected off the thigh pad via his glove and into the base of the stump, dislodging a bail. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 2 Match, Highlights Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 14:57 (IST)Aug 23, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia in Leeds.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
