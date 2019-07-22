 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni's Decision To Train With Army

Updated: 22 July 2019 17:07 IST
MS Dhoni had asked for a two month sabbatical from cricket in a bid to train with a Territorial Army unit.

David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will not feature in the upcoming tour of West Indies. © AFP

MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming tour of West Indies as the former India captain has decided to train with the Territorial Army battalion of the parachute regiment. After India's semi-final exit in the recently concluded World Cup 2019, speculation started to grow regarding MS Dhoni's retirement. However, Dhoni instead opted out of the tour of the West Indies. The MSK Prasad-led selection committee announced the 15-strong squads for the Windies tour on Sunday where the chief selector said that MS Dhoni was unavailable for the series and Rishabh Pant would be the lone wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited overs format.

While MS Dhoni's decision to serve time in the military is being hailed by cricket fans all across, former England cricketer David Lloyd used a laughing emoji after it was revealed that MS Dhoni will not be a part of the Indian squad.

After David Lloyd's tweet, the former England was trolled heavily on Twitter.

On Sunday, the selection panel announced that Virat Kohli would be leading the team across all formats. The big news from the selection was that fit-again Shikhar Dhawan is back in the squad for all the three formats.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja, after performing brilliantly with the bat and the ball in the limited opportunities he got in the World Cup 2019, has been picked for every format.

India's tour of West Indies will include three T20 internationals, three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Graham David Lloyd West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni had asked for a two-month break to serve time with Army
  • Rishabh Pant has been picked as the lone wicketkeeper for limited overs
  • Virat Kohli will lead the side across all formats on the tour of Windies
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India
"A Legendary Cricketer Like MS Dhoni Knows When To Retire," Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
MS Dhoni Can Continue Till T20 World Cup, Says Childhood Coach
