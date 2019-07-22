MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming tour of West Indies as the former India captain has decided to train with the Territorial Army battalion of the parachute regiment. After India's semi-final exit in the recently concluded World Cup 2019, speculation started to grow regarding MS Dhoni's retirement. However, Dhoni instead opted out of the tour of the West Indies. The MSK Prasad-led selection committee announced the 15-strong squads for the Windies tour on Sunday where the chief selector said that MS Dhoni was unavailable for the series and Rishabh Pant would be the lone wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited overs format.

While MS Dhoni's decision to serve time in the military is being hailed by cricket fans all across, former England cricketer David Lloyd used a laughing emoji after it was revealed that MS Dhoni will not be a part of the Indian squad.

After David Lloyd's tweet, the former England was trolled heavily on Twitter.

He is a real World Cup winner. But,you paid and https://t.co/DsHcTFaezl,you got the World Cup. — Gopal krish (@Gopalak90960166) July 22, 2019

What's funny is that he's only an honorary Lieutenant Colonel and I think jumped off a plane once. — Hasham (@defactopitbull) July 20, 2019

why even this cartoon character of @lancscricket is laughing?! You with less than 20 international matches, and whole career scores not even half of @msdhoni's! What's your eligibility other than earning bread describing players like MSD?! — Mubashir (@rubusmubu) July 22, 2019

Dont u have Any Sense Do u want 2 laugh means please look mirror and laugh — venki7 (@Smart_Smasher) July 22, 2019

On Sunday, the selection panel announced that Virat Kohli would be leading the team across all formats. The big news from the selection was that fit-again Shikhar Dhawan is back in the squad for all the three formats.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja, after performing brilliantly with the bat and the ball in the limited opportunities he got in the World Cup 2019, has been picked for every format.

India's tour of West Indies will include three T20 internationals, three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.