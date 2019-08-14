 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

3rd ODI: Chris Gayle Walks Off In Style After Sizzling Knock, May Have Played His Last

Updated: 14 August 2019 23:08 IST

Chris Gayle smashed 72 runs off 41 balls, punishing the Indian bowlers with five sixes and four boundaries in the third ODI in Port of Span.

3rd ODI: Chris Gayle Walks Off In Style After Sizzling Knock, May Have Played His Last
Chris Gayle brought up his 54th ODI fifty in Port of Spain against India on August 14. © AFP

Chris Gayle may have played his last international game given the theatrics by cricket's showman and the send-off accorded by the Indian players at the end of a typically thunderous innings in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Playing the way he always does, Gayle smashed 72 runs off 41 balls, punishing the Indian bowlers with five sixes and four boundaries in the third ODI. After hitting one off Khaleel Ahmed straight to visiting skipper Kohli, under whom he played at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle smiled as Indian players shook hands with him.    

Indian players even did Gayle's typical jig with him. Gayle threw his bat in the air, put his helmet on top of it and walked off the field. He then hurled the helmet up in the air and caught it while approaching the boundary ropes. The West Indian camp gave him a standing ovation.    

In his entertaining ODI career, Gayle competed in 301 matches and accumulated 10480 runs with 25 hundred and 54 half-centuries. In 103 Tests, he scored 7214 runs with 15 centuries.    

Gayle has not played in Test cricket for many years. He wanted to turn out for one last Test when India play the series-opener in Jamaica after the ODI series, but the selectors did not name him in the West Indies squad.

He also did not play in the preceding three-match Twenty20 series.    

Gayle also experimented with his jersey number as the West Indies great sported '301' in the 3rd ODI against India at the Queen's Park Oval.    

He is now the most-capped West Indies player in ODIs as the big-hitting opener went past Brian Lara's mark of 299 ODIs during the second ODI of the ongoing series on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle played a quick-fire knock of 72 runs off just 41 balls
  • This was Chris Gayle's 54th ODI half-century
  • Gayle put his helmet on top of his bat and walked off the field
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Passes Brian Lara
2nd ODI: Chris Gayle Passes Brian Lara's West Indies Run Record In 300th ODI
West Indies Resist Sentimental Chris Gayle Test Recall To Face India
West Indies Resist Sentimental Chris Gayle Test Recall To Face India
Watch: Virat Kohli Puts On His Dancing Shoes As Rain Plays Spoilsport In West Indies vs India 1st ODI
Watch: Virat Kohli Puts On His Dancing Shoes As Rain Plays Spoilsport In West Indies vs India 1st ODI
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Four Shots Away From Beating Awesome Chris Gayle Record
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Four Shots Away From Beating Awesome Chris Gayle Record
Watch: Chris Gayle Slams 122 Runs Off 54 Balls In Global T20 Canada League, Takes Twitter By Storm
Watch: Chris Gayle Slams 122 Runs Off 54 Balls In Global T20 Canada League, Takes Twitter By Storm
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.