 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Astonishing": Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With R Ashwin's Exclusion From Antigua Test

Updated: 22 August 2019 22:59 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from the playing XI in the first Test against the West Indies did not go well with former India player Sunil Gavaskar.

"Astonishing": Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma failed to make India's playing XI in the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Thursday. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is a part of the commentary panel for the broadcaster of the series, was stunned at Virat Kohli's decision to leave Ashwin out. "[The selection] astonished me," Gavaskar said during the commentary. "A man with that kind of record, especially against the West Indies. He doesn't find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing."

In 11 Tests against the West Indies, Ashwin has taken 60 wickets at 21.85, and has scored four hundreds.

The ongoing Test is the 4th straight five-day game that Ashwin has missed. He was on the sidelines in three of the four Tests against Australia due to injury.

Ashwin, who is yet to play international cricket for India this year, also sat out in the first innings of the tour game with flu-like symptoms, but was available for the second innings and the ongoing Test.

In his last international match for India, Ashwin took three wickets each in Australia's two innings and also helped rescue India with the bat from 120 for 6 on the first morning of the series.

Ashwin's Test career now stands at 65 matches for 342 wickets at 25.43 and 2361 runs at 29.14. He is the fastest in the world to both 250 and 300 Test wickets.

Ashwin, who is already out of the limited-overs scheme of things, has failed to finish India's last two tours due to his fitness.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma failed to make India's playing XI
  • In 11 Tests against the West Indies, R Ashwin has taken 60 wickets
  • R Ashwin is yet to play international cricket for India this year
Related Articles
1st Test: Jason Holder Gears Up To Face Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin
1st Test: Jason Holder Gears Up To Face Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Reward For Unique Bowling Action In TNPL
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Reward For Unique Bowling Action In TNPL
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's Bizarre Bowling Action Leaves Twitter In Splits
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Captures Stuart Broad Jumping In Joy As England Win World Cup
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Captures Stuart Broad Jumping In Joy As England Win World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.