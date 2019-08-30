West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India Eye West Indies Whitewash In Second Test
Updated:30 August 2019 17:27 IST
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India lead the two-Test series 1-0.
West Indies vs India LIVE cricket Score: Jason Holder, Virat Kohli will lead their sides. © BCCI
India outplayed the West Indies in all departments to record a massive 318-run win in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will now be seeking to double that tally and a clean sweep of the series when the second Test begins at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday. Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the devastating fast bowling unit. India are runaway favourites going into the second and final match against a team that neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 1, Straight from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
