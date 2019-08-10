 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 10 August 2019 22:51 IST

India and the West Indies will be hoping to get a full 50-over game in Port of Spain after the first ODI got called off due to inclement weather in Guyana.

India were on top in the first ODI against the West Indies before rain led to a no result. © Twitter

After a rain-affected first One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI which is scheduled to be played at Port Of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday. In the first ODI, only 13 overs were possible as rain in Guyana led to a no result. Indian bowlers were exceptional once again as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami kept things quiet initially and then Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle. Notably, Gayle was the only batsman to be dismissed in the rain-affected encounter.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be played on August 11, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • India will face the West Indies in the second ODI in Port of Spain
  • The first ODI was called off due to inclement weather in Guyana
  • Only 13 overs were possible in the 1st ODI before rain led to no result
