2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly With 42nd ODI Hundred

Virat Kohli surpassed former India captain Sourav Ganguly with the help of his 42nd century in the One-day Internationals during the second match of the three-ODI series between India and the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. In 311 ODI matches, Sourav Ganguly had scored 11,363 runs, a mark which Virat Kohli surpassed in his 238th ODI appearance. India were 191 for three in 37.1 overs after opting to bat, when Virat Kohli reached the triple-figure mark off 112 balls, decorated with 10 boundaries and a six.

"Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI.. what a player," Ganguly congratulated the Indian skipper on Twitter.

The 30-year-old batsman is now seven centuries short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Earlier, the Indian captain broke a 26-year-old record as he surpassed Pakistan's Javed Miandad for most runs by any batsman in ODIs against the West Indies.

Kohli was 19 runs shy of the landmark when he came into bat in the second ODI against the West Indies and he overtook Miandad's tally of 1930 runs with a single in the fifth over bowled by Jason Holder.

This was Kohli's 34th ODI against the West Indies while Miandad had accumulated his runs from 64 matches.

Australia's Mark Waugh is a distant third with 1708 runs from 47 matches, followed by South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (1666 runs in 40 matches) and Pakistan's Rameez Raja (1624 runs in 53 matches).

Kohli played his first ODI against West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy in Johannesburg in which he scored an unbeaten 79. His first hundred against the West Indies came in 2011 in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli's domination against the West Indies can be gauged from the fact that he struck four back-to-back centuries against them between July 2017 and October 2018.

(With PTI inputs)