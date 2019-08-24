Ishant Sharma's spirited effort and reckless batting from the West Indies helped India take control of the first Test on day two on Friday. The West Indies lost five wickets in the final session to be reeling at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps, trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul, his ninth in Tests, to put India in a strong position going into day three at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India were helped by Roston Chase (48 off 47), John Campbell (23 off 30), Darren Bravo (18 off 27), Shai Hope (24 off 65) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 47) who were all guilty of throwing it away after promising starts. India, who resumed the day at 203 for six, went on to make 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja who was ably supported by Ishant (19 off 62) during their 60-run stand for the eighth wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)