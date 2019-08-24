 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jason Holder, Miguel Cummins Take West Indies Past 200

Updated:24 August 2019 19:52 IST
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: West Indies trail by 108 runs at stumps on Day 2

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jason Holder, Miguel Cummins Take West Indies Past 200
West Indies vs India LIVE cricket Score: Ishant Sharma picked 5 wickets on Day 2. © AFP

Ishant Sharma's spirited effort and reckless batting from the West Indies helped India take control of the first Test on day two on Friday. The West Indies lost five wickets in the final session to be reeling at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps, trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul, his ninth in Tests, to put India in a strong position going into day three at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India were helped by Roston Chase (48 off 47), John Campbell (23 off 30), Darren Bravo (18 off 27), Shai Hope (24 off 65) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 47) who were all guilty of throwing it away after promising starts. India, who resumed the day at 203 for six, went on to make 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja who was ably supported by Ishant (19 off 62) during their 60-run stand for the eighth wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,North Sound, Antigua

  • 19:52 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Ravindra Jadeja bowls a maiden over, Miguel Cummins has played 35 balls and he is yet to get off the mark.
  • 19:50 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Four!

    Short of a length from Mohammed Shami and Jason Holder pulls it over long-on for a boundary to finish the 68th over.
  • 19:47 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Huge appeal! Holder survives!

    Mohammed Shami gets one to zip through and Indian fielders went up for a LBW shout. Umpire gave it in favour of Jason Holder but Virat Kohli went for a review and the replays show that the ball would've hit the top of the stumps but it was umpire's call, so India retain their review and Holder survives.
  • 19:45 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Mohammed Shami is into the attack!

    Another bowling change for India as Mohammed Shami replaces Ishant Sharma in the attack. The West Indies now trail by 87 runs.
  • 19:43 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Just a single of Jadeja's first over!

    Ravindra Jadeja starts well with the ball, giving away just a single in his first over of the day.
  • 19:41 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack!

    Ravindra Jadeja replaces Jasprit Bumrah as Virat Kohli opts for spin for the first time on day three.
  • 19:40 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Another maiden!

    Another maiden over from Ishant Sharma but Miguel Cummins is out in the middle battling it out alongside his captain Jason Holder.
  • 19:32 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    No-ball!

    Jasprit Bumrah oversteps now, he is under the pump. West Indies get an extra run.
  • 19:31 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder is taking the attack to Jasprit Bumrah. Holder lofted that length ball over long-on for a boundary.
  • 19:29 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Miguel Cummins survives!

    Ishant Sharma had six deliveries at Miguel Cummins, number 10 for the West Indies but Ishant failed to find a way to get him out. He beat the outside edge on multiple occasions but Miguel Cummins battled it out.
  • 19:26 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Ishant Sharma is coming around the wicket!

    Change in tactic for Ishant Sharma as he switches to around the stumps against Miguel Cummins.
  • 19:23 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Four!

    Second boundary off the over. Jason Holder again guides the ball through the off side for another four. Eight runs came from Jasprit Bumrah's over.
  • 19:21 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder finds the gap behind backward point as he guides a wide delivery towards the fence off Jasprit Bumrah.
  • 19:19 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Holder refuses the single!

    Jason Holder has refused an easy single as he does not want Miguel Cummins to face five deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah.
  • 19:15 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Edged but fell short!

    Ishant Sharma found the outside egde of Jason Holder's bat but the ball fell well short of Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.
  • 19:11 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    First runs of the day for the West Indies!

    Jason Holder plays an exquisite cover drive to get himself a couple of runs. It was too full and wide from Jasprit Bumrah.
  • 19:07 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Maiden over to start the proceedings for Ishant Sharma. 
  • 19:04 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Miguel Cummins is hit on the first ball!

    Miguel Cummins was trying to fend that short of a length ball from Ishant Sharma but he got hit and was on the field for a long time. He is up again and ready to continue.
  • 19:01 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Indian players are out in the field!

    Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins will look to reduce the deficit as much as possible. Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for the day.
  • 18:06 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the first Test between India and the West Indies from Antigua. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019
    Now Trending

