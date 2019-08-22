West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Shannon Gabriel Gets The Big Wicket Of Virat Kohli, India 3 Down
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Kemar Roach gave India two early blows as he dismissed Test specialist Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply.
West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat at the start of the first Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. After dominating the preceding T20 and One-Day International series, India are seeking to extend their dominance in the Caribbean. The tourists are fielding a team featuring three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner, Ravindra Jadeja getting the nod ahead of Ravi Ashwin, the 'Man of the Series' when the tourists last played in the Caribbean three years ago. There is also no place in the final 11 for Rohit Sharma with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari preferred in the middle-order of a batting line-up where captain Virat Kohli has been the star performer so far on this campaign. In a surprise move, West Indies have omitted first-choice wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and given a debut to 30-year-old middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks. Shai Hope will do duties behind the stumps for the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.
- 19:45 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Roach removes Pujara for 2!After bowling a short ball upfront, Kemar Roach goes back to the 4th stump line, Cheteshwar Pujara pokes his bat at the outgoing delivery and end up edging it straight to the keeper. He departs for 2.
Two quick wickets in an over for Roach. Mayank Agarwal and Pujara are back in the hut.
- 19:13 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
West Indies playing XI!Shamarh Brooks is making his Test debut for the West Indies. He received his maroon cap from the great West Indian Sir Viv Richards -- a moment he cherish forever.Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope(wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(capt), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach
- 19:08 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
India playing XI!There is no place for Rohit Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI.India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
- 19:01 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Toss Time!West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl.
West Indies have won the toss and will field first
- 18:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Toss likely at 7:00 pm!We finally have an official word from the umpires. They will carry out an inspection at 6:50 pm IST and if they are satisfied with the playing conditions, the toss will happen ten minutes later.
We will have an inspection by 9:20am local. If conditions are good, the toss will take place at 9:30am
- 18:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
For the first time!The Indian players for the first time will step on the field wearing Test jerseys with numbers. This is what players had to say about this new experience.
VIDEO: Jersey Nos. – Yay or Nay? #TeamIndia share their views
Our boys will be seen in the new Test jerseys for the first time. How excited are they? - by @28anand #WIvIND
Full Interview - https://t.co/DkA168OAXf pic.twitter.com/vRiFywrGho