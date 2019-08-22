 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Shannon Gabriel Gets The Big Wicket Of Virat Kohli, India 3 Down

Updated:22 August 2019 20:17 IST
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Kemar Roach gave India two early blows as he dismissed Test specialist Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply.

West Indies vs India Live cricket Score: Kemar Roach's two early blows forced India on the backfoot. © BCCI/Twitter

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat at the start of the first Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. After dominating the preceding T20 and One-Day International series, India are seeking to extend their dominance in the Caribbean. The tourists are fielding a team featuring three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner, Ravindra Jadeja getting the nod ahead of Ravi Ashwin, the 'Man of the Series' when the tourists last played in the Caribbean three years ago. There is also no place in the final 11 for Rohit Sharma with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari preferred in the middle-order of a batting line-up where captain Virat Kohli has been the star performer so far on this campaign. In a surprise move, West Indies have omitted first-choice wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and given a debut to 30-year-old middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks. Shai Hope will do duties behind the stumps for the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

  • 20:17 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Change in bowling!

    West Indies skipper brings himself on to bowl. He starts with three slips and a gully.
  • 20:15 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Four!

    Shannon Gabriel pitches one full and KL Rahul leans forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it past the bowler for a boundary.
  • 20:10 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    West Indies on top!

    West Indies have dominated the first 30-minutes of the match as they have got rid of India's three key batsmen Agarwal, Pujara and Kohli. While Raoch has relied on his seam movement, Gabriel has backed his short-pitch deliveries to do the damage.
  • 20:00 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Kohli departs for 9!

    Shannon Gabriel continues to probe Virat Kohli with his short-pitch balls. This time he bowls a short and outside off and Kohli hits it straight to the gully fielder where the debutant takes a good catch. He departs cheaply for 9.
  • 19:57 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Four!

    Kemar Roach bowls an overpitch ball and Virat Kohli drives it down the ground to collect his second boundary.
  • 19:54 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Kohli steals quick single!

    Virat Kohli taps the ball with soft ball and steals a quick single. He wants to keep the scoreboard ticking. 
  • 19:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Four!

    Shannon Gabriel offers width outside off-stump, Virat Kohli opens the face of his bat at the last moment to open his account with a boundary, 
  • 19:45 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Roach removes Pujara for 2!

    After bowling a short ball upfront, Kemar Roach goes back to the 4th stump line, Cheteshwar Pujara pokes his bat at the outgoing delivery and end up edging it straight to the keeper. He departs for 2.
  • 19:41 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Roach strikes... Agarwal departs!

    Kemar Roach gets West Indies the first breakthrough as Mayank Agarwal's innings came to an end after  he edged one to the wicket-keeper. Jason Holder took review and forced the on-field umpire to change his initial decision.
  • 19:35 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Watchful start!

    The two West Indies quicks have bowled some probing lines to both the Indian batsmen so far, forcing them to opt for a more cautious approach.
  • 19:28 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Four!

    Kemar Roach pitches the ball tad too full and Mayank Agarwal leans forward and drives it towards long-off to collect the first boundary of the innings.
  • 19:24 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    First run for India!

    Mayank Agarwal taps the ball pitched outside off stump with soft hands and immediately calls for a single, KL Rahul was quick to react to his partner's call and stole a quick single.
  • 19:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Shannon Gabriel will share the new ball with Roach. Like Roach, he is targeting the fourth and fifth stump line to tempt Mayank. 
  • 19:21 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Roach starts with a maiden!

    KL Rahul chooses not to poke his bat at the outgoing deliveries in the first over and Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over. 
  • 19:19 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Appeal straight away!

    Kemar Roach gets the ball to warp on KL Rahul's pads and turns up to the umpire with a half-hearted LBW appeal straightaway. The replay suggests the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps. A wise decision not to take review.
  • 19:14 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Here we go!

    KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the Indian openers. Kemar Roach will start the West Indies bowling.
  • 19:13 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    West Indies playing XI!

    Shamarh Brooks is making his Test debut for the West Indies. He received his maroon cap from the great West Indian Sir Viv Richards -- a moment he cherish forever. 

    Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope(wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(capt), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach

  • 19:08 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    India playing XI!

    There is no place for Rohit Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, Kuldeep Yadav  and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. 

    India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 19:01 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Toss Time!

    West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl. 
  • 18:55 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    First ball at 7:15 pm IST

    Just In: The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the first ball be bowled at 7:15 pm IST, meaning we are late by only 15 minutes.
  • 18:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Toss likely at 7:00 pm!

    We finally have an official word from the umpires. They will carry out an inspection at 6:50 pm IST and if they are satisfied with the playing conditions, the toss will happen ten minutes later.
  • 18:39 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    We are set for a delayed start as the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Meanwhile, the two umpires are out for the inspection. We shall soon an update from them.
  • 18:32 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Rain has stopped!

    The rain has stopped and the players from both teams are out in middle doing their drills while the groundstaff is toiling hard to dry the outfield. 
  • 18:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    For the first time!

    The Indian players for the first time will step on the field wearing Test jerseys with numbers. This is what players had to say about this new experience.
  • 18:12 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    It's raining in Antigua!

    It has started to drizzle in Antigua, forcing the groundstaff to bring on the covers. Stay tuned for further updates.
  • 18:07 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    New trophy to play for!

    This Test marks the beginning of World Test Championship for both the teams and they would want to start it off with a win.
  • 18:01 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between West Indies and India straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. 
    Comments
