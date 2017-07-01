Where Is That 'Private Pool' Dipika Pallikal? Even Hardik Pandya Wants To Know

Dipika Pallikal took to Instagram to post a picture of her unwinding in a swimming pool.

It seems the Indian cricket team is having a gala time in the West Indies. Virat Kohli & Co are on the Carribean tour for a five-match ODI series and one-off Twenty20 and have been accompanied by their families. The Indian cricket team seems to be enjoying their time on the field after a 93 run-win over the hosts on Friday gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Off the field too, they seem to be in a relaxed mood. Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal, wife of wicketkeeper/batsman Dinesh Karthik, took to Instagram to post a picture of her unwinding in a swimming pool.



"Travelling with the husband can be a tough job," Pallikal captioned her photo on Instagram.

Travelling with the husband can be a tough job! #antigua A post shared by Dipika Pallikal Karthik (@dipikapallikal) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has become a vital cog in the team in a short span with his belligerent batting and bowling, asked Dipika about the location of the pool.

"@dipikapallikal where is this pool," Pandya wrote.

In a reply to Pandya, Dipika said, "I have a private pool in our villa! Come, I'll serve you some nimbu Pani [lemonade] also".

Pandya didn't take much time and replied Pallikal: "@dipikapallikal haha you never told wait coming for nimbu pani and chat masala."

Pallikal, who became the first Indian squash player to break into top-10 in PSA women's ranking, is currently ranked 19th.

After the first ODI between India and West Indies was washed out due to rain, India went on to trounce West Indies in the second and third ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Combined efforts helped India beat West Indies by 93 runs in the third ODI at North Sound. Chasing 252 on a slow track on Friday, the West Indies never looked in the contention as the hosts were bowled out for 158 in the 38.1 overs.

The fourth ODI will be played on Sunday.