When And Where To Watch India Vs West Indies T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will take on West Indies in the one-off Twenty20 on Sunday

India will take on West Indies in the one-off Twenty20 on Sunday © AFP

Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high despite the threat posed by Chris Gayle's return to the home team. After winning the five-match ODI series 3-1, India will certainly have an upper hand despite the presence of Gayle, who can single-handedly swing fortunes especially in the shortest format. However, Gayle will be donning the Caribbean maroons after a gap of 15 months during which he has battled injuries as well as poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was his last competitive tournament before this particular game.

When will the India vs West Indies T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies T20I will be played on July 9, 2017.

Where will the India vs West Indies T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies T20I will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

How do I watch India vs West Indies T20I match live?

The India vs West Indies T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies T20I start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies T20I will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies T20I match online?

The India vs West Indies T20I match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.