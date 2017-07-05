When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies 5th ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

India take on West Indies in the final ODI of the five-match series on Thursday

After losing the fourth ODI against West Indies, India would be looking to bounce back and clinch the series. India were below par in the last match as they failed to chase down a paltry total of 190 at Antigua but the visitors are more than capable of winning the last match of the five-match ODI series. West Indies, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and their win at Antigua will keep them in good stead for the final ODI. There is nothing that suggests that the hosts would not be able to repeat the same performance and level the series. India are leading 2-1 at the moment.

When will the India vs West Indies 5th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be played on July 6, 2017.

Where will the India vs West Indies 5th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 5th ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 5th ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 5th ODI will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies 5th ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 5th ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.