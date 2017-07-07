 
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

Watch How MS Dhoni Celebrated His Birthday With Wife Sakshi And Hardik Pandya

Updated: 07 July 2017 18:28 IST

After India's 3-1 series win, Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday by cutting a cake.

Dhoni cut a birthday cake after India defeated the West Indies in the fifth ODI. © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday in Kingston with wife Sakshi and members of the Indian team. The wicketkeeper-batsman cut a birthday cake after India defeated the West Indies in the fifth and final One-Day International to clinch the series 3-1 at the Sabina Park Stadium. In a video, posted by MS Dhoni Fans Official on their Facebook page, Dhoni is seen cutting a cake while India all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be seen capturing the moments on his phone. After cutting the cake, Dhoni offered the first piece to his wife Sakshi.

Rishabh Pant, who was included in the squad for the West Indies tour on the basis of his performance in the 2017 Indian Premier League, was also seen clapping in the video. Rohit Sharma was rested for the series and Pant named in place as the third opener.

Dhoni signed off the five-match series with 154 runs at an average of 154 with two half-centuries to his name. Dhoni has also claimed eight scalps in the series (5 catches and 3 stumpings).

On Thursday, Virat Kohli (111 not out) and middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik (50 not out) helped India outplay the hosts and clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1. Kohli slammed 12 boundaries and two sixes in his 115-ball knock while Karthik's 52-ball knock comprised of five boundaries.

Topics : India West Indies Mahendra Singh Dhoni West Indies vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday
  • India clinched series 3-1 against West Indies
  • Dhoni signed off the five-match series with 154 runs
